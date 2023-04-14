© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Transforming the Midwest from Rust Belt to Tech Belt

A conversation about entrepreneurship in the tech industry at the City Club of Cleveland.

As a native of Lancaster, Ohio, with more than three decades of experience as a business journalist, Rebecca Fannin is well suited to tell the story of industry in the Midwest. Fannin will be joined by Baiju Shah, president and CEO of Greater Cleveland Partnership and Ray Leach, CEO of JumpStart Inc., and Matt Buder Shapiro of Vytalize Health for a conversation about the Midwest’s new tech-centered focus on manufacturing, and what it means for Northeast Ohio.

This forum is the Annual Paul A. and Sonja F. Unger International Forum on Cleveland in the World. This forum is sponsored by Verizon. Production and distribution of City Club forums in partnership with ideastream is generously provided by PNC and the United Black Fund.

Speaker

  • Rebecca Fannin Author, Silicon Heartland; and Contributor, CNBC

Panelists

  • Matt Buder Shapiro Co-founder, MedPilot; and Chief Marketing Officer, Vytalize Health
  • Ray Leach Chief Executive Officer, JumpStart Inc.
  • Baiju Shah President & CEO, Greater Cleveland Partnership
