Transforming the Midwest from Rust Belt to Tech Belt

As a native of Lancaster, Ohio, with more than three decades of experience as a business journalist, Rebecca Fannin is well suited to tell the story of industry in the Midwest. Fannin will be joined by Baiju Shah, president and CEO of Greater Cleveland Partnership and Ray Leach, CEO of JumpStart Inc., and Matt Buder Shapiro of Vytalize Health for a conversation about the Midwest’s new tech-centered focus on manufacturing, and what it means for Northeast Ohio.

This forum is the Annual Paul A. and Sonja F. Unger International Forum on Cleveland in the World.

Speaker



Rebecca Fannin Author, Silicon Heartland; and Contributor, CNBC

Panelists