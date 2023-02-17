Advancing Racial Equity Through the Power of Black Giving

Black philanthropy is ever present, vibrant, and is deeper than just charitable acts of kindness or dollars. In 2019, The Soul of Philanthropy Cleveland vividly displayed the power of African American philanthropy, and centered Cleveland’s Black community in a national conversation on humanity, giving back, and transformational change. Ever since, Cleveland has been Celebrating Those Who Give Black and challenging the narrative of Black Cleveland as beneficiaries of philanthropy versus benefactors. Join us at the City Club for a conversation with Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and Connie Hill-Johnson, Board Chairperson of The Cleveland Foundation.

This forum is the James S. Lipscomb Memorial Forum on the Philanthropic Spirit in Community Leadership. This forum is presented in partnership with The Soul of Philanthropy Cleveland. Production and distribution of City Club forums in partnership with ideastream is generously provided by PNC and the United Black Fund.

Speaker



The Hon. Justin M. Bibb Mayor, City of Cleveland

Moderator