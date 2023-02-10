© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
City Club Gong
The City Club Forum

Our First Scientists: The Power of Native American Representation in STEM Fields

By Kelly Krabill
Published February 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST
Sara EchoHawk, the chief executive officer of the American Indian Science & Engineering Society, shared at the City of Club of Cleveland about the need for American Indian women in the STEM field.
Kelly Krabill
/
Ideastream Public Media
Sara EchoHawk, the chief executive officer of the American Indian Science & Engineering Society, shared at the City of Club of Cleveland about the need for American Indian women in the STEM field.

Native Americans are these land's first scientists and innovators. In fact, more than fifty present-day medications used across the globe have been developed using traditional Native medicines. Sarah EchoHawk, a citizen of the Pawnee Nation of Oklahoma, has led AISES as CEO since 2013. Prior to joining AISES, she served as the Executive Vice President of First Nations Development Institute. Join us at the City Club as we hear from her as part of the KeyBank Diversity Thought Leadership Series on the importance of Native American representation in STEM fields.

This forum is the Nathu Aggarwal and Roy Blackburn Forum. This forum is part of our Diversity Thought Leadership series sponsored by KeyBank. Production and distribution of City Club forums in partnership with ideastream is generously provided by PNC and the United Black Fund.

Speaker

  • Sarah EchoHawk Chief Executive Officer, American Indian Science & Engineering Society

Moderator

  • Cynthia Connolly Director of Programming, The City Club of Cleveland
The City Club Forum
Kelly Krabill
Kelly Krabill is a multiple media journalist at Ideastream Public Media. She is excited to engage viewers with visual storytelling. While living near Canton most of her life, she recently moved to Cleveland.
See stories by Kelly Krabill