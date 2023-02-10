Our First Scientists: The Power of Native American Representation in STEM Fields

Native Americans are these land's first scientists and innovators. In fact, more than fifty present-day medications used across the globe have been developed using traditional Native medicines. Sarah EchoHawk, a citizen of the Pawnee Nation of Oklahoma, has led AISES as CEO since 2013. Prior to joining AISES, she served as the Executive Vice President of First Nations Development Institute. Join us at the City Club as we hear from her as part of the KeyBank Diversity Thought Leadership Series on the importance of Native American representation in STEM fields.

Sarah EchoHawk Chief Executive Officer, American Indian Science & Engineering Society



