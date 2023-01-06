Passing the Baton: Leadership, Public Education, and Cleveland's Future

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank works to ensure that everyone in their six county service area has the nutritious food they need every day. Last year, they served more than 341,000 people, 87,000 of whom were individuals in need of food assistance for the first time.

There is no doubt that the Food Bank was one of the organizations in our community most directly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. With ever changing shutdowns, economic downturns, and job uncertainty, more Ohioans faced food insecurity. They had to make impossible decisions: Do I buy my medications this month or food? Do I pay rent on time or feed my family? It's these questions, and the root causes of food insecurity, such as housing, healthcare, and employment, that keep Kristin Warzocha and the team at the Food Bank fighting every day.

Kristin Warzocha joined the team at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank in 2000. After serving as the Vice President of External Affairs, she became CEO in 2014. Join us as we hear from Kristin as part of the City Club's Local Heroes series.

