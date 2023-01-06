© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
City Club Gong
The City Club Forum

Passing the Baton: Leadership, Public Education, and Cleveland's Future

By Kelly Krabill
Published January 6, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST
Kristin Warzocha, the CEO of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, talks at the City Club of Cleveland.
Kelly krabill
/
Ideastream Public Media
Kristin Warzocha, the CEO of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, talks at the City Club of Cleveland.

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank works to ensure that everyone in their six county service area has the nutritious food they need every day. Last year, they served more than 341,000 people, 87,000 of whom were individuals in need of food assistance for the first time.

There is no doubt that the Food Bank was one of the organizations in our community most directly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. With ever changing shutdowns, economic downturns, and job uncertainty, more Ohioans faced food insecurity. They had to make impossible decisions: Do I buy my medications this month or food? Do I pay rent on time or feed my family? It's these questions, and the root causes of food insecurity, such as housing, healthcare, and employment, that keep Kristin Warzocha and the team at the Food Bank fighting every day.

Kristin Warzocha joined the team at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank in 2000. After serving as the Vice President of External Affairs, she became CEO in 2014. Join us as we hear from Kristin as part of the City Club's Local Heroes series.

Speaker

  • Kristin WarzochaPresident and CEO, Greater Cleveland Food Bank
The City Club Forum
Kelly Krabill
Kelly Krabill is a multiple media journalist at Ideastream Public Media. She is excited to engage viewers with visual storytelling. While living near Canton most of her life, she recently moved to Cleveland.
See stories by Kelly Krabill