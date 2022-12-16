50 Years of NEORSD: Cleaner Water. Safe Recreation. A Better Future

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District was established in 1972 and has been in the business of cleaning wastewater and managing stormwater for 50 years. Thanks to the work of more than 750 employees, NEORSD treats 90 billion gallons of water every year for Cleveland and 61 suburban communities in Northeast Ohio. Join us at the City Club as as we hear from CEO Kyle Dreyfuss-Wells on the Sewer District's efforts to provide cleaner water, safe recreation, and a better future.

This forum is part of our Local Heroes series sponsored by Citizens Bank and Dominion Energy. Production and distribution of City Club forums in partnership with ideastream is generously provided by PNC and the United Black Fund.

Speaker



Kyle Dreyfuss-Wells

Chief Executive Officer, Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District

Moderator

