© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
City Club Gong
The City Club Forum

50 Years of NEORSD: Cleaner Water. Safe Recreation. A Better Future

By Kelly Krabill
Published December 16, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST
CEO of the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District Kyle Dreyfuss-Wells talks about clean wastewater at the City Club of Cleveland.
Kelly Krabill
/
Ideastream Public Media
CEO of the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District Kyle Dreyfuss-Wells talks about clean wastewater at the City Club of Cleveland.

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District was established in 1972 and has been in the business of cleaning wastewater and managing stormwater for 50 years. Thanks to the work of more than 750 employees, NEORSD treats 90 billion gallons of water every year for Cleveland and 61 suburban communities in Northeast Ohio. Join us at the City Club as as we hear from CEO Kyle Dreyfuss-Wells on the Sewer District's efforts to provide cleaner water, safe recreation, and a better future.

This forum is part of our Local Heroes series sponsored by Citizens Bank and Dominion Energy. Production and distribution of City Club forums in partnership with ideastream is generously provided by PNC and the United Black Fund.

Speaker

  • Kyle Dreyfuss-Wells
    Chief Executive Officer, Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District

Moderator

  • Dr. Kirsten M. Ellenbogen
    President & CEO, Great Lakes Science Center
The City Club Forum
Kelly Krabill
Kelly Krabill is a multiple media journalist at Ideastream Public Media. She is excited to engage viewers with visual storytelling. While living near Canton most of her life, she recently moved to Cleveland.
See stories by Kelly Krabill