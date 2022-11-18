The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth

What happens when teachers, law enforcement, and other adults in positions of authority are less protective and more punitive with certain kids? Kristin Henning has spent 25 years rep­resenting Black children in Washington, D.C.’s juve­nile courts. During her tenure, she has seen, tried, or supervised the trial of almost every offense in the juvenile code. Join us at the City Club as we hear from Professor Kristin Henning on how the crisis in juvenile justice begins with America's relationship with Black children.

This forum is part of our Health Equity series sponsored by Saint Luke’s Foundation. This forum is part of our Criminal Justice series sponsored by the Char and Chuck Fowler Family Foundation. This forum is part of our Authors in Conversation series sponsored by the John P. Murphy Foundation, Cuyahoga Arts & Culture and the Cuyahoga County Public Library. Production and distribution of City Club forums in partnership with ideastream is generously provided by PNC and the United Black Fund.

Kristin Henning

Blume Professor of Law, Director of the Juvenile Justice Clinic & Initiative, Georgetown Law

Marlon Primes

Partner at Brennan, Manna and Diamond

