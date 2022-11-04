A Conversation with Congresswoman Liz Cheney

When she appeared at The Texas Tribune Festival in late September, Liz Cheney was unequivocal: “I certainly will do whatever it takes to make sure Donald Trump isn't anywhere close to the Oval Office,” she told the closing night audience. If the 45th President is nominated by the GOP, she'll leave the party, the lifelong Republican added.

Though a handful of other Republican congressional representatives, including Ohio's Anthony Gonzalez, have stood apart from party leaders and GOP orthodoxy in opposing Donald Trump and the lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him, none has been more recognizable for doing so and more vocal Congresswoman Liz Cheney. A vice chair of the House January 6 Committee, and one of just two Republicans serving there, Cheney lost the recent primary in Wyoming to a Trump-endorsed attorney who has embraced election falsehoods.

As Cheney prepares for life after Congress, she will join the City Club in conversation with Judy Woodruff, Anchor at PBS NewsHour, to offer her thoughts on the state of the nation and the future of the republic.

Judy Woodruff

Anchor and Managing Editor, PBS NewsHour

Congresswoman Liz Cheney

U.S. Representative, R-Wyoming



