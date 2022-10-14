Remarks from Todd Greene of WorkRise: Systems Change in the Workforce

A competitive labor market has given rise to a new era of worker power. There have been successful unionization efforts at corporate juggernauts like Amazon and Starbucks, and companies are reconsidering wage and benefits packages to attract talent. How can employers, worker advocates, policymakers, and philanthropists leverage this moment and bring about the systems change needed to help workers advance in their careers?

Todd Greene is an Institute fellow and the executive director of WorkRise, a research-to-action network on jobs, workers, and mobility hosted by the Urban Institute. He is the chairman of the International Economic Development Council’s board of directors and chairs the national advisory board of the John J. Heldrich Center for Workforce Development at Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey. He also serves on the boards of the Corporation for a Skilled Workforce and Invest Atlanta.

Todd Greene

Institute Fellow and Executive Director, WorkRise

Meltrice Sharp

Deaconess Board of Trustees

Cynthia Connolly

Director of Programing, The City Club of Cleveland

