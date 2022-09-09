It seems like 50 is the new 30, and standard aging milestones once considered the norm in prior generations are now occurring later in life. With new scientific breakthroughs and cutting-edge technology, the human lifespan is expected to continue to increase.

"The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow" by Michael Roizen, M.D., Albert Ratner, and Peter Linneman, Ph.D., takes a deep dive into the trends that have led to medical breakthroughs--like stem-cell rejuvenation and CRISPr/CAS9 gene editing. The authors suggest over the next decade, living to 100 or even 120 will become more common. This increased longevity is being called the next major soci­etal dis­rup­tor--as longer lifespans will change not only our own lives, but also our cul­ture, and dramatically shift views on aging. Are we ready?

Peter Linneman, Ph.D.

Economist and Founding Principal, Linneman Associates

Albert Ratner

Former CEO and Chairman, Forest City Enterprises

Michael Roizen, M.D.

The Cleveland Clinic, First Chief Wellness Officer

Stephanie Brooks, Ph.D., LCSW, LMFT

Dean, College of Health, Cleveland State University

