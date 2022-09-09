The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow
It seems like 50 is the new 30, and standard aging milestones once considered the norm in prior generations are now occurring later in life. With new scientific breakthroughs and cutting-edge technology, the human lifespan is expected to continue to increase.
"The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow" by Michael Roizen, M.D., Albert Ratner, and Peter Linneman, Ph.D., takes a deep dive into the trends that have led to medical breakthroughs--like stem-cell rejuvenation and CRISPr/CAS9 gene editing. The authors suggest over the next decade, living to 100 or even 120 will become more common. This increased longevity is being called the next major societal disruptor--as longer lifespans will change not only our own lives, but also our culture, and dramatically shift views on aging. Are we ready?
Peter Linneman, Ph.D.
Economist and Founding Principal, Linneman Associates
Albert Ratner
Former CEO and Chairman, Forest City Enterprises
Michael Roizen, M.D.
The Cleveland Clinic, First Chief Wellness Officer
Stephanie Brooks, Ph.D., LCSW, LMFT
Dean, College of Health, Cleveland State University