Our Emerald Necklace: What's Next for the Cleveland Metroparks

Some refer to it as our "Emerald Necklace;" others know it as the best park system in the nation. Since its creation more than a century ago, Cleveland Metroparks has long had a reputation of providing residents of Greater Cleveland and visitors to Northeast Ohio with access to nature and the opportunity for respite that is essential to our lives. What began with a donation of just three acres of Rocky River Valley bottomland has grown today to more than 24,400 acres, 300 miles of trails, eight lakefront parks, and a nationally acclaimed zoo that Clevelanders treasure.

Brian Zimmerman joined the Metroparks as CEO in 2010, beginning a tenure of intense growth and a commitment to service delivery. Within those last 12 years, the park district expanded significantly: the creation of the Lakefront Reservation and Acacia Reservation are monumental achievements, but they're just a fraction of what the district has accomplished. In November, voters will be asked to approve a 2.7 mill levy, securing the operations revenue that supports the park district’s essential services, programs, and enhancements such as expanded trail connections.

Brian Zimmerman

CEO, Cleveland Metroparks

Cynthia Connolly

Director of Programming, The City Club of Cleveland

