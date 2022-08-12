© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
City Club Gong
The City Club Forum

Caring for the Unhoused: Filling Gaps in the Continuum of Care

By Natalia Garcia
Published August 12, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT
Caring for the Unhoused: Filling Gaps in the Continuum of Care

Behavioral health and homelessness profoundly influence each other, often in reinforcing ways. The unhoused are already among the most medically vulnerable populations, at higher risk for high blood pressure, asthma, infectious diseases, and other chronic conditions. The experience of being homeless also increases the likelihood of depression and anxiety, and can exacerbate existing health and behavioral health issues. Without safe, reliable housing, access to treatment becomes an even more difficult challenge.

As part of The City Club’s series on behavioral health, our panel of dedicated experts will discuss the opportunities and gaps that exist in the continuum of behavioral health care amongst our region's unhoused.

Billie Gilliam
Clinical Director of Homeless Services, YWCA of Greater Cleveland

Jennifer Harrison
Director of Behavioral Health, Housing & Employment Services, Frontline

Chris Knestrick
Executive Director, Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless

Kabir Bhatia
​Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

The City Club Forum
Natalia Garcia
Natalia Garcia is a Digital Producer at Ideastream Public Media.
See stories by Natalia Garcia