Caring for the Unhoused: Filling Gaps in the Continuum of Care

Behavioral health and homelessness profoundly influence each other, often in reinforcing ways. The unhoused are already among the most medically vulnerable populations, at higher risk for high blood pressure, asthma, infectious diseases, and other chronic conditions. The experience of being homeless also increases the likelihood of depression and anxiety, and can exacerbate existing health and behavioral health issues. Without safe, reliable housing, access to treatment becomes an even more difficult challenge.

As part of The City Club’s series on behavioral health, our panel of dedicated experts will discuss the opportunities and gaps that exist in the continuum of behavioral health care amongst our region's unhoused.

Billie Gilliam

Clinical Director of Homeless Services, YWCA of Greater Cleveland

Jennifer Harrison

Director of Behavioral Health, Housing & Employment Services, Frontline

Chris Knestrick

Executive Director, Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless

Kabir Bhatia

​Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

