Building Foundations: The Future of Black & Brown Entrepreneurship

By Natalia Garcia
Published August 5, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT
For many small business owners, the last few years were some of the toughest to start and maintain a new business. The COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain struggles, and the contracting of the global economy are all playing a part. But for Black and Brown entrepreneurs, finding success in their startups has its own unique set of systemic and structural challenges around investors, developers, access, and more.

In April, we spoke with  two Black business leaders who have found success in their careers and now lead successful multimillion-dollar enterprises. We heard their stories and learned what it would take to create a more just economy.

Luis Cartagena
President & CEO, Cartagena CPA & Consultants, LLC

Chardonnay Graham
Owner, Touch Cleveland LLC

Erica Malone
Co-Owner, 2Brown Girls Management; and Owner, Jaxon's Closet

Danielle L. Sydnor
President, Cleveland Branch NAACP; Founder and CEO, We Win Strategies Group

Natalia Garcia
Natalia Garcia is a Digital Producer at Ideastream Public Media.
