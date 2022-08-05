Building Foundations: The Future of Black & Brown Entrepreneurship

For many small business owners, the last few years were some of the toughest to start and maintain a new business. The COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain struggles, and the contracting of the global economy are all playing a part. But for Black and Brown entrepreneurs, finding success in their startups has its own unique set of systemic and structural challenges around investors, developers, access, and more.

In April, we spoke with two Black business leaders who have found success in their careers and now lead successful multimillion-dollar enterprises. We heard their stories and learned what it would take to create a more just economy.

Luis Cartagena

President & CEO, Cartagena CPA & Consultants, LLC

Chardonnay Graham

Owner, Touch Cleveland LLC

Erica Malone

Co-Owner, 2Brown Girls Management; and Owner, Jaxon's Closet

Danielle L. Sydnor

President, Cleveland Branch NAACP; Founder and CEO, We Win Strategies Group

