The City Club Forum

The Social Determinants of Thriving in the Workforce

By Natalia Garcia
Published July 22, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT
Recent news about a strong job market may sound like great news for workers. But in Ohio, even as the economy appears to be rebounding, vacancies and high turnover remain. In a  recent survey of over 750 local employers by the Fund for our Economic Future, nearly 80% confirmed that they are struggling to not only attract, but also retain employees.

The COVID pandemic has ushered in a new reality for workers, especially women, and access to economic opportunity has become about more than just going to work. A worker's ability to succeed in their job is determined by a supporting framework of opportunities--called "social determinants of work." This includes reliable transportation, dependable childcare, paid leave, and access to healthcare--to name a few.

Bishara Addison
Director, Job Preparation, The Fund for Our Economic Future

Jill Rizika
President & CEO , Towards Employment

Renée Timberlake
Director, Economic Mobility, United Way Greater Cleveland

Teleange' Thomas
Chief Operations & Relationship Officer, JumpStart Inc.

Natalia Garcia
Natalia Garcia is a Digital Producer at Ideastream Public Media.
