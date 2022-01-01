Backstage With...
A series of dynamic interviews with masters in the performing arts, offering revealing insights and inspirational motivation into the creation of groundbreaking Broadway musicals.
-
Newsweek magazine has called Chita Rivera "the greatest musical dancer ever."
-
Lithgow entertains the audience with tales from his diverse roles.
-
Conway give viewers a glimpse behind the scenes of some of his most famous shows.
-
Heaton tells stories from her time as a struggling actress in New York and Los Angeles.
-
Tony Award-winning author Bob Martin discussed his Broadway debut.
-
Adam Guettel is a Tony Award-winning musical theater composer and lyricist.
-
Marvin Hamlisch's life in music is notable for its great versatility as well as substance.
-
Alice Walker & Marsha Norman on their influences & the colorful work that's now a musical.
-
Tom Hanks joins a live studio audience for an intimate and revealing conversation about his life and career.
-
An actor with an incredible range, Lithgow entertains the audience with tales from his diverse roles.