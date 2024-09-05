10 Images
Ronayne protest
Protesters calling on Cuyahoga County to end its investment in Israel bonds demonstrate outside the Huntington Convention Center following Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne's State of the County speech on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Protesters calling on Cuyahoga County to end its investment in Israel bonds demonstrate in Downtown Cleveland following Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne's State of the County speech on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Chance Zurub, an organizer with Cleveland Palestine Advocacy Community and Palestinian Youth Movement, rallies protesters in Downtown Cleveland following Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne's State of the County speech on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department deputies line an entrance to the Huntington Convention Center as protesters call on the county to end its investment in Israel bonds on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Protesters calling on Cuyahoga County to end its investment in Israel bonds demonstrate outside the Huntington Convention Center following Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne's State of the County speech on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Protesters calling on Cuyahoga County to end its investment in Israel bonds demonstrate outside the Huntington Convention Center following Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne's State of the County speech on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Demonstrator Janos Jalics protests outside the Huntington Convention Center following Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne's State of the County speech on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Protesters calling on Cuyahoga County to end its investment in Israel bonds demonstrate outside the Huntington Convention Center following Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne's State of the County speech on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Abrar Ghazy, an organizer with Cleveland Palestine Advocacy Community, waves the flag of Palestine alongside protesters calling on Cuyahoga County to end its investment in Israel bonds outside the Huntington Convention Center on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Protesters calling on Cuyahoga County to end its investment in Israel bonds demonstrate outside the Huntington Convention Center following Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne's State of the County speech on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
