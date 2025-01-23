Arts producer discovers the joys in life, one story at a time

One of my favorite winter activities is to sit and reminisce about how much I appreciate summertime … sunshine, short sleeves and not to mention those glorious warm temperatures. As an arts video producer at Ideastream Public Media, I also enjoy my job much more in the warmer months – it’s a delight to film outside when it’s 70 degrees versus below freezing with snow on the ground. Although, I’m not saying the summer heat comes without challenges either.

I recall a very hot afternoon in August when I drove out to Warren with my arts colleague, Kabir Bhatia. We were filming a feature on the National Packard Museum for an upcoming episode of Ideastream’s weekly arts and culture show, “Applause.”

Kabir and I both have personal interests in classic cars, and we’ve made a tradition of collaborating on at least one automotive-related project per year. While I love every single story I get to work on, there’s certainly an added element of fun when the topic coincides with something I personally enjoy.

There’s a group of volunteers at the National Packard Museum that come in on Tuesdays to maintain the rotating fleet of cars in the inventory. They were beyond thrilled to show off the collection for our visit and had two 1930s-era Packards ready to fire up and take out for a spin. No air conditioning in cars back then? No problem! I never turn down a ride.

During his interview, volunteer Dean Applegate, who's in his 80s, explained he doesn’t have much to do at home since his wife passed away. He loves coming to the museum every week because of the friendships he’s formed with other volunteers, but also because he’s been a lover of classic cars since he was a young boy.

Kabir Bhatia / Ideastream Public Media Taking a break from filming with National Packard Museum volunteer Dean Applegate.

There was a sparkle in his eye when he started talking about the Packards.

“They’re big, they’re beautiful, what more can you say?” he said with a smile. “These particular cars are so much fun to drive because you get them on the road and you just float.”

Seeing the pure joy from Mr. Applegate as he talked about cars and the museum – two things that he truly loved – really stuck with me. And as I’ve been sitting here looking back on a year’s worth of stories I’ve told and people I’ve met, I realized everyone has that special thing that puts a sparkle in their eye.

Around this time last year, I discovered a newly-established theater company in Lorain County , formed by two women who, after retiring from careers as magistrates, decided to pursue a passion for performing arts.

The hard work, dedication and pride that went into their inaugural production really came through during our conversations, and I was reminded of the powerful impact theater can have on both performers and audiences alike.

Jean-Marie Papoi / Ideastream Public Media I had no idea what rug hooking was until I met the Western Reserve Rug Hookers Guild. They were so excited to teach me how it's done, and I was so happy to learn.

In early spring, I attended a few meetings of the Western Reserve Rug Hookers Guild in Geauga County . While many may think of rug hooking as a lost art, this group was so excited to share the impact the craft has on their lives and the sense of accomplishment that follows with each completed work.

More recently, I met with a photographer, painter and writer who came together for the exhibit “Ohio Reclaimed: What Once Was.” Their work examined the relationship between nature and humankind, and it focused on 12 sites around Northeast Ohio – many with an industrial past – that now sit empty in various states of decay.

I’ve long been fascinated by the history that’s held within the walls of a building as it’s slowly reclaimed by nature. I was thrilled to connect with several others who devoted their time and creativity to bringing some of that history to light through both visual art and written word.

When I arrive at a location for an interview, I have no idea what I might learn about a person. When I leave, I feel like I’ve gotten to know someone on a very intimate level. They get that sparkle in their eye when they talk about cars, theater, art or nature … whatever it is that they love in life.

I just hope they know on some level that getting to share their story and their passion causes that sparkle for me.

