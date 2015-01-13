© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Three protesters leave red carnations beneath police barriers.
Red carnation protest

Protesters carried red carnations through downtown Akron before setting them outside of the Stubbs Justice Center.

Jayland Walker red carnations
Three protesters leave red carnations beneath police barriers outside the Stubbs Justice Center on Monday, April 24, 2023. (Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media)
Red carnations Jayland Walker
A row of red carnations left by dozens of protesters on the curb beneath police barriers outside the Stubbs Justice Center in Downtown Akron on April 24, 2023. (Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media)
