Episode 3: The Fight is Just Beginning

Now that Roe v. Wade has fallen, Republicans, who have supermajorities in both the Ohio House and Senate, talk about passing a near-total ban. Abortion rights advocates, bruised from years of setbacks, argue over next steps. Meanwhile, observers of Ohio’s legislature say voters do not have much of a voice in the matter, even though the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Roe returned abortion regulation to the states. Polls show most Ohio voters believe abortion should be legal all or most of the time, contrary to a ban or the Heartbeat Law’s strict, six-week limit. Hear from a political scientist who says there’s a direct connection between strict abortion laws or bans and state legislative districts that have been heavily gerrymandered to favor Republicans.