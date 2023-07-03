© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Coming July 26 - Mary & Bill: An Ohio Cold Case

By Justin Glanville
Published July 3, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT
In 1970, two university students who’d recently fallen in love were murdered in a Columbus apartment, in a crime so brutal it drew comparisons to the Manson murders of the previous year. Their names were Mary Petry and Bill Sproat, and the case has never been solved. In the new Ideastream Public Media true crime podcast “Mary & Bill: An Ohio Cold Case,” reporter Justin Glanville, whose parents knew Bill Sproat, investigates the case alongside the victims’ two sisters.

Mary & Bill: An Ohio Cold Case
Justin Glanville
Justin Glanville tells stories of Northeast Ohio’s people and also helps them tell their own stories through Ideastream Public Media’s the “Sound of Us” initiative.
