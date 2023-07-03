New episodes Wednesdays starting July 26

In 1970, two university students who’d recently fallen in love were murdered in a Columbus apartment, in a crime so brutal it drew comparisons to the Manson murders of the previous year. Their names were Mary Petry and Bill Sproat, and the case has never been solved. In the new Ideastream Public Media true crime podcast “Mary & Bill: An Ohio Cold Case,” reporter Justin Glanville, whose parents knew Bill Sproat, investigates the case alongside the victims’ two sisters.