PHOTOS: Wooster woman shares barriers deaf immigrants face in citizenship process

Kathryn Hardinger writes a note to communicate with Florence Baseke during a naturalization ceremony at the Carl B. Stokes Federal Courthouse in Downtown Cleveland on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. Baseke is deaf and mostly nonverbal. Baseke requested an interpreter for the ceremony from the United States Center for Immigration Services, she said, but was told no one was available. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)