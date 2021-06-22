6 Images
PHOTOS: Wooster woman shares barriers deaf immigrants face in citizenship process
Kathryn Hardinger writes a note to communicate with Florence Baseke during a naturalization ceremony at the Carl B. Stokes Federal Courthouse in Downtown Cleveland on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. Baseke is deaf and mostly nonverbal. Baseke requested an interpreter for the ceremony from the United States Center for Immigration Services, she said, but was told no one was available. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Florence Baseke 05380.jpg
Florence Baseke holds a small American flag during a naturalization ceremony at the Carl B. Stokes Federal Courthouse in Downtown Cleveland on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Florence Baseke 04815.jpg
Florence Baseke communicates with her friend Kathryn Hardinger before a naturalization ceremony at the Carl B. Stokes Federal Courthouse in Downtown Cleveland on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. Hardinger is the mobility manager for Community Action of Wayne and Medina Counties. The nonprofit helped Baseke in her path to citizenship with transportation and other services, Hardinger said. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Florence Baseke 05182.jpg
Federal Judge J. Philip Calabrese speaks to newly sworn-in U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony at the Carl B. Stokes Federal Courthouse in Downtown Cleveland on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Florence Baseke 05466.jpg
Florence Baseke receives her certificate of naturalization during a ceremony at the Carl B. Stokes Federal Courthouse in Downtown Cleveland on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Florence Baseke 05523.jpg
Florence Baseke fills out a voter registration form after being sworn in as U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony at the Carl B. Stokes Federal Courthouse in Downtown Cleveland on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media )
