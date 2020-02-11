4 Images
Photos: Has Akron gone to the dogs? Officials concerned about stray dog population and crowded shelters
Jason Johnson, vice president of Rubber City Rescue, leads a loose dog found in a laundromat parking lot in Akron’s Firestone Park neighborhood on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. Someone had called the rescue group to report that the dog had been running in and out of traffic. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Laura Lawson, president and owner of Rubber City Rescue, comforts a dog found running loose in Akron's Firestone Park neighborhood. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Laura Lawson, president and owner of Rubber City Rescue, looks at a wound on the neck of a dog found loose in Akron's Firestone Park neighborhood. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Jason Johnson (right) and Laura Lawson of Rubber City Rescue check a dog they found running loose in Akron’s Firestone Park neighborhood for a microchip. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
