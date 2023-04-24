6 Images
Photo gallery: Does Akron need its own dog pound? Officials fetch solutions to crowded shelters
Rubber City Rescue volunteer Jason Jones holds rescue dog Cupcake. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Citizens and local police departments will sometimes call Rubber City Rescue directly to report a stray dog, rather than animal wardens, said Laura Lawson. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
“If we had a building, things would change. It would really change for the better. I solely believe that,” said Laura Lawson, president and owner of Rubber City Rescue. “Akron has so many abandoned buildings. Why don't they donate one? I mean, and then we'll furbish it with what it needs. I mean, I'm already doing the job and I'm doing it for free.” (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Star, a rescue dog, is seen at Rubber City Rescue in Akron. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Rubber City Rescue volunteer Jason Jones holds rescue dog Juliette. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Laura Lawson, president and owner of Rubber City Rescue, holds two rescue puppies, Wags (left) and Pumpkin, inside her home on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media )
