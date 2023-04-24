Photo gallery: Does Akron need its own dog pound? Officials fetch solutions to crowded shelters

Akron dogs 05925.jpg

“If we had a building, things would change. It would really change for the better. I solely believe that,” said Laura Lawson, president and owner of Rubber City Rescue. “Akron has so many abandoned buildings. Why don't they donate one? I mean, and then we'll furbish it with what it needs. I mean, I'm already doing the job and I'm doing it for free.” (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)