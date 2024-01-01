Expertise: Content creation, community outreach, multimedia

Education: Cleveland School of the Arts

Cuyahoga Community College - associate degree

Cleveland State University - Bachelor of Arts, Theatre Arts

Favorite spot in Northeast Ohio: Mitchell’s Ice Cream

Experience:

Shatara Jordan has immersed herself in a dynamic array of artistic ventures, from curating exhibitions with the organization, Shooting Without Bullets, to contributing as an artist in residence at Twelve Literary Arts. Her involvement in community initiatives, such as serving on the Hough Youth Advisory Board reflects her dedication to empowering youth voices. Engaging in projects like the Memphis Tennessee case study with The Cleveland Foundation and earning recognition as a 2024 Cleveland Arts Prize Verge Fellow shows her commitment to artistic excellence. Through her social media platforms, Shatara creatively shares her Poet Covers, translating music and other media into poems with her own blend of creativity and expression.

Highlights:

Cleveland Arts Prize Verge Fellow 2024

Womxn of the World Poetry Slam (WOWPS) 2024 - ranked #25

Hyer Magazine’s “Most Versatile Creative” 2021

Why trust Ideastream Public Media?

The mission of Ideastream Public Media is to be a trustworthy and dynamic multimedia source for illuminating the world around us. Our highest priority is providing news and information that is reliable and accurate, that is gathered with integrity and professional care and that is presented with precision and respect for the intelligence of our audiences. We are transparent about how we discover and verify the facts we present and strive to make our decision-making process clear to the public. We disclose relationships, such as with partners or funders, that might appear, but will never, influence our coverage.

Email Shatara