Olivia Winsteard is an announcer/operator for Ideastream Public Media. She graduated from Notre Dame College, where she studied communications, journalism and theater.

She is an active member in the Greater Cleveland Association of Black Journalists where she serves on the fundraising committee.

Olivia brings a lens of service to the field of broadcast, which is why she chose public media.

She is devoted to service and believes it to be the ultimate demonstration of leadership.

"How can one lead, if one will not serve?"

