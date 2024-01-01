Expertise: Politics writing, editing, copy editing, video editing

Education: Orange High School

The Ohio State University - Journalism and Public Management, Leadership and Policy

Favorite spot in Northeast Ohio: Coventry Village

Experience:

Nora Igelnik is majoring in journalism and public policy with a media production minor at Ohio State University. She has had multiple newsroom experiences, including as a politics reporter and campus editor at The Lantern, OSU's student newspaper, and as an editorial intern at Cleveland Jewish News. Nora also has public media experience, having worked as the student digital producer at WOSU Public Media.

Highlights:

Stamps Eminence Scholar, Ohio State University

Interviewed Ashley Deeks, former White House associate counsel and deputy legal advisor to the U.S. National Security Council in the Biden administration on stage at OSU’s 2023 National Security Simulation.

