© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Content Staff
Mersadies Hunter.jpg

Mersadies Hunter

Social Media Specialist

Mersadies Hunter is the social media specialist for Ideastream Public Media's education team.

A Northeast Ohio native who loves paddle boating and exploring nature, Mersadies graduated from John Carroll University with a Bachelor of Arts in communication, concentrating in integrated marketing communications.

She began her professional career in the marketing department at the Cleveland Foundation and later transitioned to the Literacy Cooperative, managing their social media and email and marketing campaigns.

In her role at Ideastream, Mersadies creates video content for the education team's "Shipping Jobs Explained" social media accounts.

Email Mersadies or give her a call.