Mersadies Hunter is the social media specialist for Ideastream Public Media's education team.

A Northeast Ohio native who loves paddle boating and exploring nature, Mersadies graduated from John Carroll University with a Bachelor of Arts in communication, concentrating in integrated marketing communications.

She began her professional career in the marketing department at the Cleveland Foundation and later transitioned to the Literacy Cooperative, managing their social media and email and marketing campaigns.

In her role at Ideastream, Mersadies creates video content for the education team's "Shipping Jobs Explained" social media accounts.

Email Mersadies or give her a call.