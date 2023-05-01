Laura Harbert Allen is a freelance reporter and writer whose work has been published by podcasts such as Making Contact, Us & Them, Freakonomics Radio, and Inside Appalachia. Her writing credits include 100 Days in Appalachia, Public Source (Pittsburgh), Scalawag, and The Charleston Gazette-Mail (Charleston, West Virginia).

Laura is also a media scholar and researcher who specializes in the intersection of gender, race, and class in the media. She earned her Ph.D. in media studies in 2023 at the Scripps College of Communication at Ohio University.

Email Laura.