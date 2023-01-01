Kathleen Colan tells stories for fun and profit to anyone who will listen. Her love of story began in 1977 when she delivered newspapers for the Cleveland Press.

Since then, her words and pictures have informed and entertained readers beginning in 1998 throughout the pages of Sun Newspapers, The Plain Dealer, Cleveland Magazine and the New York Post among many others. She has written two internationally published children's history books.

In 2016, she founded KC Media Partners to help people and organizations use marketing and communications to tell stories, amplify messaging and engage with customers.

Kathleen currently is working on publishing an upmarket fiction title "C'est Parfait.Love" set partly in Lake View Cemetery in 1977.

On the side she sells second-hand goods; a passion which began when she sold her first item on the secondary market to a customer on her Cleveland Press paper route in Euclid: a handmaid, Irish wool hat for $10. It was too hot and scratchy, anyway. Grandma Murphy is still looking for it in the Great Beyond.

