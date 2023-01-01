Ohio After Roe IPM_Promo_New_Audio.mp4

Ohio’s abortion law and policy was turned inside out when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 decision Roe v. Wade.

Now, those who are for and against abortion are facing a new reality – one that is chronicled in Ideastream Public Media’s new, one-hour audio documentary “Ohio After Roe,” hosted by Amy Eddings.

Airs Friday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. and again Sunday, Jan. 22 at 4 p.m. on WKSU.

“This documentary, which will air in the days leading up to the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade on Jan. 22, captures the uncertainty, fear, confusion and anticipation being felt at this critical time by Ohioans on both sides of the abortion debate.” Host Amy Eddings

Available via streaming on podcast hosting sites and platforms.