Swimmers are warned to avoid East Coast beaches as Hurricane Erin moves north

Updated August 20, 2025 at 3:52 PM EDT

Federal forecasters are warning people to avoid beaches along the East Coast as Hurricane Erin moves north and slams much of the shoreline with dangerous waves and other severe weather.

Though the massive storm was roughly 335 miles from Cape Hatteras, N.C., as of 2 p.m. ET, the effects of Erin are already being felt onshore. Strong winds and the potential for flooding are forecast for parts of North Carolina and Virginia and life-threatening rip currents are expected in several states.

Officials are especially warning people in North Carolina's Outer Banks area about the storm's dangers. Mandatory evacuations are in place for Hatteras and Ocracoke islands.

"Coastal flooding, storm surge, and overwash has already begun," the National Weather Service office for Newport/Morehead City said on Wednesday afternoon, and warned of a "long duration event" for the Outer Banks. The storm's effects should peak Wednesday night into Thursday, the NWS said, though some areas will feel impacts through Friday.

Chief Jack Scarborough of the Hatteras Island Rescue Squad said residents should be prepared to shelter in place come the 6 p.m. high tide and warned that while first responders were prepared to respond to calls for help, conditions might not allow them to.

"If water starts to surround your home, move to the highest level and stay there until it starts to recede," he said in a video from Dare County's government. "Do not think it's over after the first high tide — conditions could persist into Friday. Help us help you get ready now for Erin."

Federal authorities also issued warnings to people in the potential path of the storm.

"Beachgoers are urged to follow information from lifeguards, local authorities, and beach warning flags," the National Hurricane Center said in a post on X. "The best advice? Stay out of the water!"

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein has declared a state of emergency.

Here's a look at the north end of Buxton. This was taken roughly 2.5 hours BEFORE this afternoon's high tide. NC12 is still open and passable, but things will deteriorate quickly over the next few days. The time to evacuate is now. pic.twitter.com/3yTVAvQVWM — NCDOT NC12 (@NCDOT_NC12) August 19, 2025

A storm surge warning is in effect from Cape Lookout to Duck, N.C. A tropical storm warning is in effect from Beaufort Inlet, N.C., to Chincoteague, Va., including Pamlico and Albemarle sounds.

Bermuda is facing a tropical storm watch.

Forecasters noted that the significant size of Erin, which is hurling tropical storm-force winds as far as 265 miles from its center, means its effects could be felt far away.

Among those effects are swells and rip currents predicted for beaches along the East Coast as well as in Atlantic Canada, the Bahamas and Bermuda. "These rough ocean conditions are expected to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents," the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Rip currents are "powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water" that can endanger swimmers who try to rush back to shore, according to the National Ocean Service. The agency recommends that swimmers caught in a rip current try to move parallel to the coastline and swim at an angle back to shore.

An NHC map showed a high risk of rip currents on Wednesday for a large stretch of the East Coast, from Florida to Massachusetts.

Forecasters said Erin could strengthen over the next day and should weaken by Friday, though it will likely still be a hurricane into the weekend.

While hurricane frequency has not risen in recent years, the severity of the storms has gotten worse, according to research.

Warmer ocean temperatures, fueled by human-driven climate change, help to amplify storms' intensity, leading to higher casualties as well as billions of dollars in property damage.

North Carolina has endured a number of devastating storms in recent years, including last year's Hurricane Helene, which resulted in at least 108 fatalities and nearly $60 billion worth of damages in the state.

Copyright 2025 NPR