Spot on Science: Astronauts stuck in space!

On June 5, 2024, NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore launched to the International Space Station, but their mission hit an unexpected snag due to helium leaks and propulsion issues.

What was meant to be an 8-day trip extended into an 8-month stay.

Both seasoned military veterans and astronauts, they are accustomed to adapting to challenges.

Now part of the space station team, they’re conducting maintenance and scientific experiments, including studying how plants grow in space.

Crew-9, a SpaceX mission, will bring them back to Earth in February 2025, and they're even voting from space during their extended mission!

