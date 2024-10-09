Spot on Science: Astronauts stuck in space!
On June 5, 2024, NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore launched to the International Space Station, but their mission hit an unexpected snag due to helium leaks and propulsion issues.
What was meant to be an 8-day trip extended into an 8-month stay.
Both seasoned military veterans and astronauts, they are accustomed to adapting to challenges.
Now part of the space station team, they’re conducting maintenance and scientific experiments, including studying how plants grow in space.
Crew-9, a SpaceX mission, will bring them back to Earth in February 2025, and they're even voting from space during their extended mission!
Discussion Questions:
- Butch mentioned that he was excited to vote while in space. Why is voting important, and why do you think NASA makes sure astronauts can still participate in elections, even from space?
- The astronauts are doing experiments in space, like learning how to water plants without gravity. Why do you think it's important to study things like this in space? How might these experiments help people on Earth?
- Suni and Butch are now part of a team aboard the space station. How do you think teamwork helps astronauts succeed in their missions? How do you work with others in your own life to get things done?