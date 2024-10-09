Know Ohio: The Wright Sister

You’ve probably heard of the Wright brothers, Orville and Wilbur, who built the world’s first successful airplane. But did you know their sister, Katharine Wright, played a crucial role in their success?

Born in 1874, Katharine was not only well-educated, graduating from Oberlin College, but also a key part of the Wright brothers' team.

She managed the household, handled business affairs, and provided vital moral support during their toughest times.

Katharine even helped promote their work in Europe and became one of the first women to fly in an airplane in 1909.

Her contributions were essential to the Wright brothers' achievements in aviation!

