Education
NewsDepth

Write To Us: What makes your school unique?

Published September 25, 2024 at 6:04 PM EDT

A Native American group in Minneapolis, the Red Lake Nation, opened their second Tribal college.

Summer May, a recent grad of the school, said that she felt seen in the curriculum, and finally represented in the academic world.

For our write-to-us this week, we want to know what makes your school unique?

Teachers and parents,

In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's  Participant Release Form online. 

- the  NewsDepth team

