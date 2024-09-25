Write To Us: What makes your school unique?

A Native American group in Minneapolis, the Red Lake Nation, opened their second Tribal college.

Summer May, a recent grad of the school, said that she felt seen in the curriculum, and finally represented in the academic world.

For our write-to-us this week, we want to know what makes your school unique?

