Write To Us: How do you know if the news is credible?

On this week’s episode we talk about media literacy, the ability to critically analyze what we learn from the media to determine its credibility.

So, how do you know if the information you see on the internet is one hundred percent true?

For our write-to-us this week, we want to know what do you look for in an article or report that indicates the news is accurate?

