Write To Us: Ask a playwright about their job!

No need to head to Broadway to see a great performance! Ohio is home to one of the largest theater districts in the nation!

Cleveland's Playhouse Square stands as the largest performing arts center in the United States outside of New York City. With nine lavish theaters hosting top Broadway shows, over a million guests flock to the district annually for a thousand performances.

For our write-to-us this week, we want you to send in your questions for a playwright about their job!

And next episode, we’ll have a professional answer some of your questions for the last Career Callout of the season.

Students can use our inbox form to send in their questions.

