Petting Zoo: Animals React to the Solar Eclipse

The solar eclipse last Monday had many people dazzled. For those in the path of totality, it was a truly surreal experience. For a few minutes, the world went dark.

While we looked up in awe, animals had different reactions, and some were strange! At the Dallas Zoo in Texas, zebras and giraffes started running around moments before totality. Guinea fowl suddenly crowed wildly. When it got dark, some animals like gorillas, flamingoes, and elephants thought it was time for bed and started their nightly routines.

But some, like the polar bears, didn't care. One polar bear dove underwater right before totality and missed the whole thing!