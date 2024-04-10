Write To Us: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle?

Earth Day is April 22. It is dedicated to raising awareness about environmental issues that our planet is facing.

Recycling is one of the pillars of sustainability because it helps conserve resources and energy, and it reduces the amount of waste that goes to landfills.

But, have you ever wondered what happens to your recycling after it leaves your curb? In this week’s Spot On Science, we follow Margaret on a journey to the Kimble Company's Recycling Center in Twinsburg, where over 100,000 tons of materials are processed annually.

For our Write-To-Us this week, we want to know: What do you do to reduce, reuse, recycle?

Students can use our inbox form to send in their answers.

Teachers and parents,

We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's Participant Release Form online.

- the NewsDepth team