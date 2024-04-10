Write To Us: Write an award acceptance speech!

A big congratulations to University of Iowa senior guard Caitlin Clark after a record breaking season!

Last week in Cleveland, Clark was named the 2024 Jersey Mike's Naismith National Player Of The Year for the second year in a row.

For our write to us this week, we want you to write an award acceptance speech! Imagine your classroom won an award - like a classroom of the year award. What would you say in your acceptance speech?

Students can use our inbox form online to tell us why your class was the best class this year.

