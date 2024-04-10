Career Callout: NASA Engineer

In this edition of Career Callouts, we meet Emily Belovich, an electrical & computer engineer at the NASA Glenn Research Center.

NASA is trying to advance electric and hybrid-electric aircraft, and Emily's work involves developing algorithms to increase the efficiency of the motors on those aircraft!

An electrical/computer engineer is a professional who specializes in the design, development, testing, and implementation of electrical and computer systems, components, and technologies.

This field combines principles of electrical engineering with aspects of computer science to create innovative solutions for a wide range of applications.

Electrical/computer engineers may work on diverse projects, including designing integrated circuits, developing computer hardware and software systems, and designing telecommunications networks.

Engineers have to be good at math and science. They have to have creativity and problem-solving skills. And engineers have to be curious. they often ask themselves, how does this work? or how can i make this better?

Engineering jobs at NASA require a bachelor’s degree, and sometimes a masters degree.

The average salary for a NASA engineer is about $115 thousand dollars per year.

Career Callouts featured in NewsDepth are funded by the Ohio Broadcast Media Commission.