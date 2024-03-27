© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
NewsDepth

NewsDepth A+: Reach for the Stars

Published March 27, 2024 at 3:45 PM EDT

People always say if you “shoot for the moon. Even if you miss you’ll land among the stars.”

Well, this week’s A+ Award winner did just that! Grant Bauer, an eighth grader at Huron Middle School, recently got a personal message from NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover.

Grant told us that the rover’s message was “keep going. Never stop. Stopping will get you nowhere.” That message sums up Grant’s approach to life.

Keep reaching for the stars, Grant!!

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.

Tags
NewsDepth American GraduateNewsDepth: A+ Award
Related Content