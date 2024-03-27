NewsDepth A+: Reach for the Stars

People always say if you “shoot for the moon. Even if you miss you’ll land among the stars.”

Well, this week’s A+ Award winner did just that! Grant Bauer, an eighth grader at Huron Middle School, recently got a personal message from NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover.

Grant told us that the rover’s message was “keep going. Never stop. Stopping will get you nowhere.” That message sums up Grant’s approach to life.

Keep reaching for the stars, Grant!!

