Know Ohio: Famous Astronauts from our state!

Ohio is home to pioneers in many fields. One of the areas in which Ohioans have blazed new trails is spaceflight!

According to NASA, 25 astronauts are Ohio natives. Collectively, these Ohioans have completed close to 80 space missions, including three voyages to the moon, and accumulated over 22,000 hours of spaceflight experience.

In this edition of Know Ohio, Zaria shares about Neil Armstrong, John Glenn, Judy Resnik, and Sunita Williams, who each played a big role in NASA's exploration of space.

We see archival footage of Armstong on the moon, Glenn gearing up for his trip at age 77, and Sunita floating in the International Space Station.

