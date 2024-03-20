© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Education
NewsDepth

Petting Zoo: Beekeeper Recovers Lost Bee Swarm

By Alexandra Samame
Published March 20, 2024 at 5:00 PM EDT

The city of Savannah, Georgia was buzzing with interest about a swarm of bees that ran away from home. Luckily the beekeeper was able to recover them, but it was a lot harder than chasing down a dog!

Swarming is when a honey bee family gets too big for their home and decides it's time to move out and find a new one.

Usually, they take the old queen bee with them, along with about half of the worker bees from the old hive. Once the beekeeper found the queen, the rest of the hive followed and they were returned home.

