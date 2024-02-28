Career Callout: Artificial Intelligence

In this installment of Career Callouts, we meet Laks Srinivasan, the Managing Director at the Return On AI Institute. He is here to answer some of your questions about his job.

There is a significant demand for AI and machine learning jobs across various industries.

As technology continues to advance, organizations are increasingly leveraging AI to improve efficiency and make data-driven decisions.

Demand for AI and machine learning specialists is projected to grow 40% by the year 2030.

Some of the key areas within AI where there is high demand for skilled professionals include: Machine Learning Engineers, Data Scientists, and AI Software Developers.

This career path requires a bachelor’s degree. The average salary for an AI specialist is $106 thousand dollars a year.

To excel in a job in AI you'll need a combination of technical skills, soft skills. For example, knowing programming languages like java and Python, being good at math. But also communication skills and ethical awareness.

