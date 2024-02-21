© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Education
NewsDepth

Write to Us: Write an AI Guidebook for your school!

Published February 21, 2024 at 5:46 PM EST

North Carolina becomes 4th state to create guidebook, implementation for AI in schools.

For our Write-To-Us this week, we want you to write an AI guide for your school!

Can students always use artificial intelligence? What are appropriate ways to use AI in education? How should students cite information they learned or sourced from AI tools?

Teachers and parents,

We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's  Participant Release Form online. 

- the  NewsDepth team

