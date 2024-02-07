© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

NewsDepth

Petting Zoo: Cold Stunned Turtles Released Back To The Ocean

By Alexandra Samame
Published February 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM EST

Dozens of green sea turtles were released back into the Gulf of Mexico after being cold-stunned. Cold-stunning is a condition in which sea turtles become very weak and inactive from being in cold temperatures, generally when the water falls below 50˚F (10˚C). Cold-stunned turtles become inactive and are eventually unable to swim causing them to float at the surface and can get washed to shore.

Sea turtles are protected and sometimes endangered species, so it's important to get as many back in the water as possible. If you happen to see a turtle that looks stunned

Alexandra Samame
