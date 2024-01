This women's basketball team in Missoula, Montana has an adorable "Air Bud." This baller dog is named Dubs, and he's the pet of the assistant coach, Joslyn Tinkle. He used to make guest appearances at their practices but is now a regular and is a great stress reliever for the team. Hopefully, the Lady Griz get a lot of dubs this season with this mascot cheering them on!