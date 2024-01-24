Write to Us: Invent a new sport!
You’ve heard about skiing and snowboarding…but, what about snowskating?
It's a new sport that’s gaining momentum across the US and around the world.
You know we love trying new sports. That’s why the writing assignment for the week is: invent a new sport!
