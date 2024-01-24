© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Education
NewsDepth

Write to Us: Invent a new sport!

Published January 31, 2024 at 5:46 PM EST

You’ve heard about skiing and snowboarding…but, what about snowskating?

It's a new sport that’s gaining momentum across the US and around the world.

You know we love trying new sports. That’s why the writing assignment for the week is: invent a new sport!

Teachers and parents,

We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's  Participant Release Form online. 

- the  NewsDepth team

