NewsDepth A+: Songs to Say Thanks

You’ve probably heard us talk about being a good citizen from time to time. We think that’s a really important thing to do. One simple way to be a good citizen is to say thanks to those who have served, and we recently met some third graders who used their singing talents to say thank you to local veterans. This week’s A+ Award goes to the 3rd grade at Warren Elementary located in Barlow Vincent.

The third grade classes have a tradition of performing a concert every year around Veterans Day, as a way to say thank you to veterans in their community for their service. Hailey told us that it took them about two months of rehearsing to prepare for the performance. She told us that their music teacher Ms. Brown created slideshows that helped them to learn all of the lyrics to the patriotic songs they planned to sing.

Tripp added that the rehearsals took place during their music class, which meets for fifty minutes, one or two days a week. We were really impressed to hear that all six classes, which is about 150 students, participated in the concert!

Levi told us that the performance included five songs plus the Star Spangled Banner, and they held two concerts. One concert was held during the evening at the highschool for families, and the other was held during the day in the elementary’s gymnasium for the veterans. The third graders sang their hearts out!

All of the students in Warren Elementary had the opportunity to invite veterans they know to the assembly. During the event, veterans could sit with the students who invited them and enjoy the concert together. Following the assembly, veterans accompanied these students to classrooms, where they continued to be honored and celebrated. An astonishing 235 veterans and their guests attended the concert! Astonishing means extremely impressive or amazing.

Levi told us that he was really proud to be able to celebrate the veterans in his community. Hailey shared that it was important to her to be able to make the audience members smile and feel important. Tripp added that the concert was extra special to him because he has a lot of service members in his family and hopes to join the military when he’s older. Stained glass candles displayed at the assembly, held the names of over 2,000 Veterans and active duty military personnel. Wow!

This week’s A+ Award goes to the third grade at Warren Elementary for using their musical talents to say thank you to veterans. While we were there they also told a few really funny jokes, so here’s a joke for them… What did Baby Corn say to Mama Corn? … “Where’s Pop Corn?” Keep up the great work and we hope you liked the joke.