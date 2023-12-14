Your Answers: How do you take care of your mental health during winter?

Seasonal Affective Disorder is a type of depression that occurs at a specific time of year, usually in the winter when daylight hours are shorter.

People experiencing winter blues may feel a decline in energy, mood swings, or even irritability during the colder and darker months.

For our write-in question this week, we want to know: how do you take care of your mental health during winter?

---

Dear NewsDepth,

How I can take care of my metal health during the winter is spending time with my friends. A reason why spending time with my friends to take care of my mental health is because it improves my self-confidence and help reduce stress+anxitey.Another way of how I can take care of my mental health is by practicing mindfu;lness. A reason of how mindfulness hels me with my mental health is bceauseit helsp me stay calm and relaxed. In conclusion, these are how I can take care if my mental health during the winter

— Belen, Mullberry Elementary

Dear NewsDepth

Here is how i control my mental health: I go outside to jump on my trampoline, then go have hot chocolate, then I go to get my friend to see if he wants to play. And that is how i take care of my mental heath thanks :)"

— Nathan, Sherwood Elementary School

Dear NewsDepth,

What you can do to take care of my mental health during winter is to Get the right amount of sleep. Getting enough sleep—typically 7 to 8 hours a night—can help you feel less stressed and more energetic and resilient. Spend time with friends. Practice mindfulness. Keep moving. .Go outside. Use a lightbox. Go on a media diet.

— A'Nijah, John P. Parker

One way I take care of my mental health is when it the winter time I try to not eat a lot so I want have bad health. First I go to the gym once a day for 3hours for my snack I eat celery, with ranch dressing for breakfast I eat turkey bacon banana and turkey sausage with a protein shake. That’s what do for my mental health during the winter.

— Cordeay, Chardon Hills

Dear NewsDepth,

I like to chill out like listen to music, watch tv, hang out with my family what would you do to take care of your mental health during winter.

— Jaxon, Suffield Elementary